AIADMK’s district secretaries to meet on April 7

April 01, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of district secretaries and other senior office bearers of the AIADMK will be held on April 7 at the party headquarters here. 

Announcing this in a release issued on Saturday, Mr. Palaniswami said he would chair the meeting, which would be the first after he assumed charge as the general secretary.

Meanwhile, in a couple of tweets, the AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran congratulated his party’s Ariyalur district secretary for the wing of the differently abled, S. Karthik, for having been chosen as a member of the national cricket team of differently abled. He also wished the team success in an international tournament.

