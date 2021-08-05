AIADMK finds fault with DMK govt.

The AIADMK on Wednesday found fault with the DMK government for, what it called, not having defended, in the Madras High Court, the law against online games with stakes, which had since been struck down by the court.

Describing the attitude of the DMK government as “surprising,” C.Ve. Shanmugam, the party’s steering committee member and Villupuram district secretary, said it looked that the regime had not employed senior lawyers and got proper reasons adduced before the court in support of the law.

Mr. Shanmugam, former Law Minister, urged the government to get a stay order immediately from the Supreme Court on the High Court’s verdict. This had to be done for the welfare of the youth, he added.

In a separate statement, the AIADMK’s coordinator, O. Panneerselvem, and co-coordinator, Edappadi K Palaniswami, deplored the incident of violence carried out at the office of a Tamil television channel and wanted the government to bring to book the guilty, apart from ensuring that there was no recurrence of any such event in future.