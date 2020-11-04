AIADMK’s call to workers on poll camps

CHENNAI

04 November 2020 16:52 IST

The party has called upon its volunteers and office-bearers to make use of the upcoming special camps to update the electoral rolls

The ruling AIADMK on Wednesday called upon its volunteers and office-bearers to make use of special camps to be conducted by the poll authorities in November and December for updating electoral rolls.

In a press release, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, co-ordinator and co-coordinator of the party respectively, also asked them to bring to the notice of the authorities any irregularity that may be committed by members of the Opposition.

The party leadership directed its workers and office-bearers to ensure appointment of polling agents for booths that did not have party representatives and furnish the list of newly-appointed agents to the district election officials concerned.