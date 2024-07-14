AIADMK’s boycott largely benefits the DMK

The AIADMK’s decision to boycott the byelection to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency appears to have largely benefited the ruling DMK.

This was evident by the vote share secured by the DMK as against that of the VCK, the party’s ally, in the same Assembly segment (which falls under the Villupuram Lok Sabha constituency) during the 2024 general election, or even its own performance in the 2021 Assembly election.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the VCK netted a vote share of 39.57%. In the 2021 Assembly election, the DMK secured a vote share of 48.41%. The AIADMK’s vote share in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election (35.83%) can well be considered mostly its own, as it contested only with the support of the DMDK, which also refrained from contesting in this bypoll.

It is a common feature for winners of byelections to get a vote share of 60% and above, as seen in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency in February-March 2023, wherein the DMK-backed Congress secured 64.89% of the votes polled.

In Vikravandi too, in the 2019 byelection, this was the case when the AIADMK (then in power) secured 60.8% of the votes polled. In both these cases, the principal Opposition party — the AIADMK or the DMK — was in the fray.

In fact, in the last five years in the constituency, the vote share netted by the ruling party was the highest in this byelection, at 63.66%. Even during the 2019 byelection, the AIADMK secured a vote share of only 60.8%. Then, the PMK was an ally of the AIADMK. The PMK could draw solace from its performance this time, as its vote share rose by about 11%, which, in turn, could be attributed to the absence of the AIADMK from the fray.

The NTK’s performance, however, turned out to be anticlimactic. The party had openly identified itself with the AIADMK when the latter observed a fast in Chenai a couple of weeks ago. There were expectations that a portion of the AIADMK votes would go to the NTK. However, this did not happen. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the vote share was 4.6%. It has increased to 5.4% now.

An interesting aspect of the current byelection was that in respect of absolute figures, 13,843 more voters exercised their franchise this time in the Assembly constituency, compared with the Lok Sabha election. Total number of votes polled this time was 1,96,269.