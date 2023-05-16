AIADMK’s amended constitution hosted on Election Commission’s website

May 16, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Election Commission of India (ECI), has published on its website, the text of the amended constitution of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The ECI, last month, had sent a communication to the party’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami that it had taken on record the text of the amended constitution, but it was only on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 that news broke regarding the EC’s website publishing the party’s constitution.

One principal feature of the amended constitution is that those desiring to contest for the post of general secretary should have been members of the party for 10 years; should have been an office-bearer of the party headquarters for five years and the candidate’s name should have been proposed by 10 district secretaries and seconded by 10 district secretaries, both of whom should be exclusive of each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam demands action on Jedarpalayam fire

Meanwhile, the AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, referring to the incidents of the rape and murder of a woman in Jedarpalayam of Namakkal district and unidentified persons setting ablaze a shed in a jaggery manufacturing unit and the consequent injury to four migrant workers, said Chief Minister M. K. Stalin should take steps for bringing to book culprits.