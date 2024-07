The AIADMK’s advocates’ wing will stage a demonstration in front of the Madras High Court on Friday against the ‘sanskritised’ Hindi names for the new three criminal laws – the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita; the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam; and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, replacing the Indian Penal Code, the Indian Evidence Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure respectively. Former legislator I.S. Inbadurai will lead the demonstration, a release said.

