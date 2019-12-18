AIADMK’s advisory to spokespersons

The ruling AIADMK has advised its spokespersons not to take part in any debate on television channels regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
This follows the controversy over the remarks made by the party’s Rajya Sabha member S.R. Balasubramoniyan in an interview with The Hindu, published on Monday (December 16), explaining why the party supported the Bill in the Rajya Sabha last week.
He had said a Deputy Secretary in the Secretariat had asked him to support the CAB in the Upper House.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.