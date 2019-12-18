Tamil Nadu

AIADMK’s advisory to spokespersons

The ruling AIADMK has advised its spokespersons not to take part in any debate on television channels regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

This follows the controversy over the remarks made by the party’s Rajya Sabha member S.R. Balasubramoniyan in an interview with The Hindu, published on Monday (December 16), explaining why the party supported the Bill in the Rajya Sabha last week.

He had said a Deputy Secretary in the Secretariat had asked him to support the CAB in the Upper House.

