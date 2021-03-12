AIADMK yet to decide on only one constituency

CHENNAI

12 March 2021

Party released third list of candidates on Thursday for two seats

The AIADMK, which has almost wrapped up the process of seat-sharing with its allies and distribution of assembly constituencies among them, is yet to decide on only constituency - Padmanabhapuram in the Kanniyakumari district.

In its list on Wednesday, the party announced N. Thalavai Sundaram for Kanniyakumari, apart from giving three seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party. On Thursday, Killiyoor was set apart for the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar).

As of now, it has named candidates for 178 constituencies, apart from allotting 12 seats to seven of its allies which will all contest on the AIADMK’s symbol of “two leaves.”

On Thursday, the party released its third list of candidates for two seats - Perambalur and Thanjavur. In respect of Perambalur, the party renominated the sitting legislator, R. Tamizhselvan, and in the case of Thanjavur, chose V. Arivudainambi.

With the selection of Mr Tamizhselvan, the number of the party’s candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes went up to 30.

Earlier, in the day, the party stated that Tiruchuli in the Virudhunagar district had been allocated to the All India Moovender Munnani Kazhagam.