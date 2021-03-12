AIADMK yet to decide on only one constituency

The AIADMK, which has almost wrapped up the process of seat-sharing with its allies and distribution of assembly constituencies among them, is yet to decide on only constituency - Padmanabhapuram in the Kanniyakumari district.
In its list on Wednesday, the party announced N. Thalavai Sundaram for Kanniyakumari, apart from giving three seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party. On Thursday, Killiyoor was set apart for the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar).
As of now, it has named candidates for 178 constituencies, apart from allotting 12 seats to seven of its allies which will all contest on the AIADMK’s symbol of “two leaves.”
On Thursday, the party released its third list of candidates for two seats - Perambalur and Thanjavur. In respect of Perambalur, the party renominated the sitting legislator, R. Tamizhselvan, and in the case of Thanjavur, chose V. Arivudainambi.
With the selection of Mr Tamizhselvan, the number of the party’s candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes went up to 30.
Earlier, in the day, the party stated that Tiruchuli in the Virudhunagar district had been allocated to the All India Moovender Munnani Kazhagam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath