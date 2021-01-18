AIADMK won’t even get Opposition status: DMK president

CHENNAI

18 January 2021

Party using exchequer’s money: Stalin

Accusing the ruling AIADMK of using exchequer’s resources for self-promoting advertisements, DMK president M.K. Stalin said even if the government bent over backwards it would not be able to secure even the status of the Opposition in the State Assembly.

“Earlier, I said that the DMK and its alliance would win over 200 seats. But the reception accorded to the ‘makkal grama sabha’ makes me believe that we will win all the 234 seats in the Assembly,” Mr. Stalin said, while addressing a meeting to admit DMDK party cadres and leaders in the DMK.

“Though the government creates an impression through the advertisements that it has made great strides, the reality is different,” he said.

“The survey conducted by ABC-C Voter has ranked Tamil Nadu in the 29th place in the country. Seventy per cent of people have voted against the government, which is releasing advertisements only to suppress the reality,” Mr. Stalin said.

‘Exchequer’s resources’

The DMK president said that he would not have questioned the advertisements, had they been funded by the AIADMK itself.

“But they are using the State exchequer’s resources. They cannot release advertisements if the election dates are announced. That is why they are doing it in a calculated manner now,” he said.