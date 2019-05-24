‘AIADMK won’t be able to tamper with bypoll results’

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday said the ruling party would not succeed in its attempt to tamper with the election results of the bypolls to 22 Assembly constituencies.
Addressing cadre at the party headquarters, he said the results of a few constituencies could not be declared because the ruling party had hatched a conspiracy to avoid any danger to the government. “We realised their motives and made a representation to the Election Commission. We hope that the ruling party will not succeed in their attempt,” he said.
Mr. Stalin said though he was happy about the party’s performance, he missed his father, M. Karunanidhi.
