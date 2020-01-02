AIADMK wins 14 panchayat union wards, DMK 4 in local body polls

The AIADMK has won 14 out of 24 panchayat union ward members’ posts in the rural local body polls, as per the results announced by the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (SEC) as of Thursday noon. The DMK has won 4 seats, while others have bagged 6. The results for a total of 5,090 ward member seats are to be announced.

The SEC has not officially released trends in the panchayat union and district wards as of yet.

Results for the post of village panchayat presidents have been announced for 417 seats. These seats are non-party based, while results for 18,254 panchayat ward members posts out of a total of 76,746 have been announced so far.

For the post of panchayat union ward members announced till now, the AIADMK has won one seat in Cuddalore, Krishnagiri, Coimbatore, Sivaganga, Salem, Thanjavur, Dindigul, Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi, Nagapattinam, Namakkal and three in Tiruvannamalai, while the DMK has so far won one seat each in Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Theni and Salem.

Counting is being held amidst tight security and has been largely peaceful till early noon.