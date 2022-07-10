AIADMK will take all steps democratically: Munusamy

He accuses Panneerselvam of adopting “friendly attitude” towards the DMK

The AIADMK, a “democratic organisation”, will take “all its steps in a democratic manner”, party deputy coordinator and Veppanahalli MLA K.P. Munusamy said on Saturday.

He was replying to a question why the party had not initiated action against coordinator O. Panneerselvam when it felt that he had “hobnobbed” with the ruling DMK.

Mr. Munusamy, once a prominent figure of the Panneerselvam camp, pointed out that no one could be compared with former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa who had taken the party to greater heights. Just a hint of her thinking was enough to hold sway over the cadre, he said.

Accusing Mr. Panneerselvam of adopting a “friendly attitude” towards the DMK, which was contrary to the AIADMK’s traditional stand, Mr. Munusamy said, “Having become the Chief Minister for a couple of times thanks to Jayalalithaa’s munificence, should he not have been far more virulent in opposing the DMK after her demise? Instead, he had not only joined hands with the ruling party but also lauded those in power.”

The deputy coordinator also faulted Mr. Panneerselvam for the way in which he announced in the Assembly in April a personal donation of ₹50 lakh for helping Sri Lankans when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin moved a motion to send aid to the neighbouring country. Mr. Panneerselvam, being the Deputy Leader of the Opposition, should have consulted Leader of the Opposition and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami and made the announcement on behalf of the party.