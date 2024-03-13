ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK will remain the custodian of Muslims: Palaniswami

March 13, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the Iftar function organised by his party in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday assured Muslims that his party would remain their custodian.

Addressing the ‘Iftar’ event organised by his party, Mr. Palaniswami recalled the services rendered by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa for the welfare of Muslims, and said that it was the late AIADMK leader who had first proposed A.P.J. Abdul Kalam for the post of President.

The policy pursued by her towards the community would continue, Mr. Palaniswami said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Labour Minister A. Anwhar Raajhaa said that his party was opposed to the CItizenship Amendment Act, the ‘triple talaq’, and the Uniform Civil Code. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US