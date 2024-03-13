GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIADMK will remain the custodian of Muslims: Palaniswami

March 13, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the Iftar function organised by his party in Chennai on Wednesday.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the Iftar function organised by his party in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday assured Muslims that his party would remain their custodian.

Addressing the ‘Iftar’ event organised by his party, Mr. Palaniswami recalled the services rendered by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa for the welfare of Muslims, and said that it was the late AIADMK leader who had first proposed A.P.J. Abdul Kalam for the post of President.

The policy pursued by her towards the community would continue, Mr. Palaniswami said.

Former Labour Minister A. Anwhar Raajhaa said that his party was opposed to the CItizenship Amendment Act, the ‘triple talaq’, and the Uniform Civil Code. 

