AIADMK will not form an alliance with BJP in 2026 polls, reiterates Palaniswami

“During the Lok Sabha election, it was said at the party headquarters and in press bytes that the AIADMK will not have alliance with the BJP in the [2026] Assembly election,” he said

Published - November 13, 2024 04:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File photo

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File photo | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

The AIADMK will not form an alliance with the BJP in the 2026 Assembly election, asserted Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Coimbatore on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

“This was already clarified. During the Lok Sabha election, it was said at the party headquarters and in press bytes that the AIADMK will not have alliance with the BJP in the Assembly election. The aim is to dethrone the DMK. Our stand is: no alliance with the BJP,” he said, adding that there was no need to raise this question again.

He said his response to a query by a journalist in Tiruchi on Sunday (November 11, 2024), on the scope of an alliance between the AIADMK and BJP, was dubbed by some sections of the media as a hint of possible coalition with the national party. Mr. Palaniswami had said in Tiruchi that the party was ready to ally with like-minded parties to defeat the DMK in the 2026 Assembly election.

When asked whether the AIADMK would form an alliance with actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Mr. Palaniswami said the Assembly election was a year and a half away and that such matters could only be talked about at the time of the polls.

Accusing the DMK government of taking credit for developmental projects initiated by the AIADMK, Mr. Palaniswami criticised Chief Minister and DMK leader M.K. Stalin for praising his son and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, saying “he scored centum in all the tests”.

“Stalin said that Udhayanidhi scored centum in all the works assigned to him after becoming a minister. If that is the case, haven’t other ministers performed well? Haven’t they done anything in their portfolios? Will this not be a subject for debate?” he asked mediapersons.

Mr. Palaniswami pointed out that it was Mr. Udhayanidhi who replied when Mr. Stalin was challenged to list out projects announced and completed by the DMK after forming the government. “Why is Mr. Stalin not replying? All other States have one Chief Minister. But Tamil Nadu has four Chief Ministers. Replies meant to be given by the Chief Minister should be given by the Chief Minister, not Mr. Udhayanidhi,” he charged. He added that there were four power centres in the DMK, but did not name them.

