AIADMK will not even become Opposition in Assembly, says Stalin

Accusing the ruling AIADMK of using government exchequer's resources for self-promoting advertisements, DMK president M.K. Stalin said even if the government bent over backwards it would not be able to secure even the status of the Opposition in the State Assembly.
“Earlier I said that the DMK and its alliance would win over 200 seats. But the reception accorded to the Makkal Grama Sabha makes me believe that we will win all the 234 seats in the Assembly,” he said, while addressing a meeting to admit DMDK party cadres and leaders in the DMK.
“Though the government creates an impression through the advertisements that it has made great strides, the reality is different. The survey conducted by ABC-C Voter has ranked Tamil Nadu in the 29th place in the country. 70% people has voted against the government. The government is releasing advertisements only to suppress the reality,” he alleged.
Mr. Stalin said he would not question it if the advertisements were funded by the AIADMK. “But they are using State exchequer. They cannot release advertisements if the election dates are announced. That is why they are doing it in a calculated manner now,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath