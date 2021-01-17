Tamil Nadu

AIADMK will not even become Opposition in Assembly, says Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin. File   | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Accusing the ruling AIADMK of using government exchequer's resources for self-promoting advertisements, DMK president M.K. Stalin said even if the government bent over backwards it would not be able to secure even the status of the Opposition in the State Assembly.

“Earlier I said that the DMK and its alliance would win over 200 seats. But the reception accorded to the Makkal Grama Sabha makes me believe that we will win all the 234 seats in the Assembly,” he said, while addressing a meeting to admit DMDK party cadres and leaders in the DMK.

“Though the government creates an impression through the advertisements that it has made great strides, the reality is different. The survey conducted by ABC-C Voter has ranked Tamil Nadu in the 29th place in the country. 70% people has voted against the government. The government is releasing advertisements only to suppress the reality,” he alleged.

Mr. Stalin said he would not question it if the advertisements were funded by the AIADMK. “But they are using State exchequer. They cannot release advertisements if the election dates are announced. That is why they are doing it in a calculated manner now,” he said.

