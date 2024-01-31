GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK will never allow CAA affecting minorities

January 31, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The AIADMK will never allow the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) affecting the minorities, its general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Wednesday. But the party’s MPs had voted in favour of the CAA Bill in Parliament.

In a social media post, Mr. Palaniswami charged that the DMK, which “stabbed the Muslims in the back” by remaining silent spectators during the Coimbatore riots, was not fit to point fingers at the AIADMK.

Mr. Palaniswami further criticised the DMK of having supported the National Investigation Agency Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which “affect the minorities” and now opposing the BJP by merely issuing political statements and rhetoric.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.