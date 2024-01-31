AIADMK will never allow CAA affecting minorities

January 31, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK will never allow the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) affecting the minorities, its general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Wednesday. But the party’s MPs had voted in favour of the CAA Bill in Parliament.

In a social media post, Mr. Palaniswami charged that the DMK, which “stabbed the Muslims in the back” by remaining silent spectators during the Coimbatore riots, was not fit to point fingers at the AIADMK.

Mr. Palaniswami further criticised the DMK of having supported the National Investigation Agency Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which “affect the minorities” and now opposing the BJP by merely issuing political statements and rhetoric.