AIADMK will lead an alliance sans BJP for the upcoming elections: K.P. Munusamy

September 28, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The AIADMK’s decision to cut ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is here to stay, not just for next year’s Parliamentary election but also for the Assembly election in 2026, said party deputy general secretary K.P. Munusamy in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

“There was lot of commentary in the intervening days about our decision to cut ties, and this meet is to put to rest those speculations,” he told journalists.

However, when pressed on the silence of party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on the certitude of the decision, which gave rise to speculations, Mr. Munusamy said he spoke from the same position as the general secretary and on behalf of the AIADMK.

Asked if the party will go all out against the BJP in its criticism of the Union government in the last nine years during the run-up to the election, he said: “We will highlight the drawbacks of the government but also celebrate their ‘good work’.”

Mr. Munusamy also denied speculations that they would change their stance if BJP State President K. Annamalai was removed from the post. According to him, an alliance led by Mr. Palaniswami will be formed for both the 2024 and 2026 elections. He, however, stopped short of naming a Prime Ministerial candidate and responded by questioning whether the INDIA block had any candidates in mind.

“M.G. Ramachandran formed the party in 1972 with the image of Annadurai etched on the party flag. It was untenable that our leader was insulted,” he said.

Slamming DMK leader and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his son and Minister Udhayanidhhi Stalin’s swipes at the AIADMK’s announcement of cutting ties with the BJP and calling the party lacking in principles, Mr. Munusamy said, “Mr. Stalin has no authority to talk about principle when they have allied with the Congress. It was the Congress under Indira Gandhi that jailed him under MISA during the Emergency.”

