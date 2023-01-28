ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK will contest on its own in Erode (East), says Sengottaiyan

January 28, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK will contest on its own in the by-election to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency. Party interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami will soon announce the parties in the alliance, former AIADMK Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said on Saturday.

Addressing the media here, he said Tamils across the world were waiting for the results of the bypoll. “Just like the byelection to the Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency was a turning point for former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, the AIADMK’s massive victory in the Erode bypoll would be a turning point for Mr. Palaniswami,” he said.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said the party would contest on its own, and Mr. Palaniswami would soon announce the names of the parties in the AIADMK-led alliance. Many talked about the split in the party. “But 98.5% of the cadre have accepted the leadership of Mr. Palaniswami, and are working for the party,” he said, expressing confidence that the party would soon get the ‘two-leaves’ symbol.

To a question on the BJP yet to extend support to the AIADMK, he said, “Wait and see.”

