AIADMK will become weak under EPS, says Dhinakaran

March 15, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran paying floral tribute to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s portrait in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday said the AIADMK, under the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami, would become weak in the days to come.

Addressing journalists at the AMMK headquarters after hoisting the party flag to mark its sixth foundation day, Mr. Dhinakaran said that even in the byelection to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, the AIADMK could not cash in on the “anti-incumbency” against the DMK regime.

He accused Mr. Palaniswami of having reduced the AIADMK to a party of “one community”. He reiterated the need for all genuine followers of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to unite under one umbrella and defeat the DMK in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

OPS’ appeal to CM

In a statement, the AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, referred to reports of a shortage of milk supplied by the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation, known more by its brand Aavin, in Chennai, and said that after the DMK captured power, complaints regarding the functioning of Aavin had been cropping up frequently. He asked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to carry out a review of the functioning of the organisation and ensure that milk and other dairy byproducts were being supplied sufficiently to people.

