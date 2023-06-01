AIADMK warns Karnataka Deputy CM of protests over Mekedatu dam issue

June 01, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday condemned Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over the proposal to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu, and issued a “warning” to the Karnataka government that his party would organise protests.

In a statement, he also condemned the DMK government, who he said was “not taking appropriate action and remaining a mute spectator”. He rejected the statement issued by Tamil Nadu’s Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, and called it an “eye-wash”.

The Leader of the Opposition, in the State Assembly, had asked whether the DMK-Congress alliance was letting down the farmers and the people along the Cauvery, who were dependent on the river for irrigation. “What is the secret behind the Congress, which is part of the DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu, asserting that it would overcome all challenges to construct a dam at Mekedatu?” the former Chief Minister asked, and further said: “The AIADMK strongly opposed issues relating to either the Cauvery or Mekedatu, irrespective of who was ruling Karnataka.”

Break ties with Cong.: OPS

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam issued a statement demanding that the DMK government break ties with the Congress if the Karnataka government, ruled by the Congress, refused to drop the Mekedatu proposal.

Condemning Mr. Shivakumar in a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out that Karnataka had not been releasing 177.25 TMC of water monthly to Tamil Nadu as per the Supreme Court judgment.

The statement of Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister to construct a dam at Mekedatu was “an act contempt of the Constitution of India as well as the Supreme Court”, Mr. Panneerselvam said.

“Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, who is working towards Congress coming to rule in the Central government, should hold talks with the Karnataka government by using his clout in the Congress leadership and by exerting pressure on Karnataka government to drop the proposal,” he demanded.