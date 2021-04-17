AIADMK wants more police to be deployed in Thirumangalam

CHENNAI

17 April 2021 01:12 IST

The AIADMK on Friday urged Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, demanding deployment of more police force in the Assembly constituency of Thirumangalam in Madurai district.

In a letter to the two officials, the party’s spokesperson, R M Babu Murugavel, also wanted the authorities to screen antecedents of counting agents of K. Athi Narayanan, who is contesting on the symbol of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

