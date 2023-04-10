AIADMK wants its amended bylaws updated in EC records, moves Delhi HC

April 10, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - New Delhi

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) approached the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking direction to the Election Commission of India (EC) to update in its record the party’s amended bylaws.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh recused herself from hearing the petition without citing any reason. The judge said the case would be listed before another bench on April 12, subject to orders of the Chief Justice.

The petition filed by AIADMK and Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the EC’s stand was that the records of the party were not being updated owing to certain internal disputes.

The same was wholly contrary to the various settled legal principles and the earlier stand of the EC taken in relation to the party, the plea said.

The appeal was filed in the wake of the Election Commission’s notification for the Karnataka Assembly polls for which the last date of filing nomination is April 20.

The plea said, “The inaction of EC to upload its records will lead to a situation where the AIADMK party will not be able to put up a candidate or carry out any other administrative function and the same would result in stagnancy of effective functioning of the AIADMK party.

“The inaction of EC has grossly violated the Article 19(1)(c) of the petitioners as petitioner no. 1 (AIADMK) is an association of persons and owing to the inaction of ECI, the petitioner no. 1 is not able to effectively carry out its functions which is the dire need of the hour especially owing to the fast approaching elections..

“Such a conduct on the part of EC will seriously impact the democratic fabric as a recognised political party having ‘significant presence’ in the State of Karnataka, will be unable to participate in the elections to the legislative assembly.” Absolute strangers to the AIADMK party were representing themselves as coordinators and other office-bearers of party, the plea said. They were also appointing various unknown persons to the posts of AIADMK party and such impersonation cannot be allowed in a vibrant democracy, it added.