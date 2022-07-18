AIADMK wants CBI probe into Kallakurichi girl’s death

The AIADMK on Monday demanded that the DMK government transfer the probe into the death of the Class XII girl to the CBI. In a statement, AIADMK organising secretary and former Minister D. Jayakumar called for an investigation into the girl’s death and said the culprits must be brought to book. “At the same time, severe action must be taken against those who attempted to use this incident to instigate violence, those who supported them and those who took law into their hands,” Mr. Jayakumar said. Pointing out that the High Court had said it would monitor the probe, Mr. Jayakumar urged the public to maintain calm. The senior AIADMK leader also alleged that the DMK government was attempting to crush the Opposition parties by foisting cases against their workers, which was condemnable. Mr. Jayakumar also took exception to Minister E.V. Velu’s criticism of AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami for the latter’s observations on the Kallakurichi case.

Emphasising the extent of the damage incurred by the private school where violence broke out following the girl’s death, Mr. Jayakumar wondered who would be held responsible for the loss of property.