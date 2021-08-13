AIADMK walkout to highlight DMK’s failure to get NEET cancelled, says Palaniswami

CHENNAI

13 August 2021 16:02 IST

Palaniswami termed the White Paper presented by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan as an attempt of the DMK government for “self-publicity”.

Explaining the reasons for the AIADMK’s walk out from the Assembly during the presentation of the State budget, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Friday that this was to lodge his party ‘s protest against the DMK regime’s failure to get the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) cancelled and the latter’s stand on a host of other issues.

Addressing presspersons outside the Kalaivanar Arangam, the present venue of the Assembly sittings, Mr Palaniswami, flanked by the AIADMK’s coordinator and former Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam and other leaders, accused Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for not having honoured the electoral promise of the cancellation of the NEET for students of Tamil Nadu after raising the issue in a sustained manner for the last three years.

He termed the White Paper presented by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan as an attempt of the DMK government for “self-publicity”. As for the provision of welfare measures, the DMK regime of 2006-11 had adopted rice-drawing ration cards as the basis to identify beneficiaries for the distribution of colour television sets. This was what the AIADMK governments had followed during 2011-21.

The White Paper mentioned all the information provided by the State budgets that the previous AIADMK government had presented. It had nothing to point out any “great shortcoming,” the former Chief Minister observed.

Mr Panneerselvam said he would give an appropriate reply to the issues raised in the White Paper at an appropriate time on the floor of the House.

Mr Palaniswami described as instances of “political vendetta” searches conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption on the premises of former Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar and Local Administration Minister S. P. Velumani and their associates. He claimed that it was because of the DVAC’s action on the premises of the party’s organ, “Namadhu Amma,” on August 9 that the next day’s issue could not be brought out as the authorities did not permit even a single employee of the paper to enter the premises despite pleadings by the employees.

Asked whether the AIADMK would boycott the entire session, Mr Palaniswami said the party’s stand would be decided on the basis of the issues concerned.

On the performance of the DMK government which would be completing 100 days in office on Saturday, he said it had inaugurated those projects whose execution was completed during the AIADMK regime. Likewise, it had laid the foundation stone for those schemes, which were initiated when his party was in power.