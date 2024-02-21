AIADMK urges govt. to take action against its former functionary A.V. Raju

February 21, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK organisation secretary D. Jayakumar on Wednesday urged the State government to take a strong legal action against former AIADMK functionary A.V. Raju for his remarks against actor Trisha.

(Mr. Raju, who was the secretary of the Salem (West) panchayat union unit of the AIADMK, was expelled from the party on Saturday.)

Talking to reporters, Mr. Jayakumar said Mr. Raju’s remarks were meant to denigrate womanhood and “sweeping” in nature against the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Asked whether his party would take action against the former office- bearer, Mr. Jayakumar replied that this would be decided by the party.

On the issue of forming an alliance for the Lok Sabha election, he recalled the observations of Mr. Palaniswami that “anything can happen at the last minute too”. As there was enough time for stitching up the alliance, “let us wait” Mr. Jayakumar said, expressing the hope that many parties would join his party.

Candidature proposed

Meanwhile, at the party headquarters, aspirants began submitting applications for nomination in the Lok Sabha election. Gokula Indira, former Minister, told reporters that she had handed over an application proposing the name of Mr. Palaniswami for Central Chennai.