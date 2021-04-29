AIADMK urges CEO to deploy Central forces in Katpadi

CHENNAI

29 April 2021 03:27 IST

AIADMK functionary wants all agents screened well

The ruling AIADMK on Wednesday demanded that Central security forces be deployed in the Katpadi Assembly constituency at the time of counting of votes, scheduled for May 2.

In a letter to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, the AIADMK’s joint secretary for the advocates wing, R M Babu Murugavel, apprehended violence in the constituency on the day of counting.

Apprehends violence

He alleged that the DMK’s Member of Parliament for Vellore, D.M. Kathir Anand, of having planned to carry out violence as his father and former Minister Durai Murugan was the candidate of the Opposition party.

The AIADMK functionary wanted all agents to be screened well before being allowed to enter the counting hall and suggested that mischief makers be booked under the Goondas Act. A circular should be sent to election officials in all the districts for strengthening the security measures, he demanded.