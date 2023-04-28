ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK urges Annamalai to restrain BJP office-bearers from criticising it

April 28, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK on Friday urged BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai to restrain its office-bearers from criticising it.

Conveying this, AIADMK organisation secretary and former Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar told journalists that his party would not tolerate any criticism of it, after having taken part in a meeting with the BJP national leadership. His response was sought to the remarks of a BJP functionary in the State. 

The former coordinator of the AIADMK, O. Panneerselvam,  deplored the killing of Lordhu Francis, village administrative officer in Thoothukudi district, by a sand mafia. In a statement, he urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for measures to get the killers convicted and eliminate illegal sand quarrying.

