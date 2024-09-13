AIADMK to stage protest against atrocities on women in Tamil Nadu

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) would hold demonstrations in Chennai on September 24 in protest against atrocities committed on women in Tamil Nadu, party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced on Friday (September 13, 2024).

Mr. Palaniswami criticised the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for “failing to ensure women safety” in Tamil Nadu for the past 40 months.

Senior functionaries of the AIADMK’s women’s wing and former Ministers B. Valarmathi and S. Gokula Indira would lead the protest in Chennai, which is scheduled to commence at 9.30 am on September 24, a party release said.

Citing media reports on crimes against women, Mr. Palaniswami alleged: “Chief Minister [M.K.] Stalin has not given independence to the police force to prevent sexual offences against women and to initiate strong legal action in this regard.”

The former CM alleged that a “few police personnel were favouring anti-social elements and not the general public”.

Alleging that Tamil Nadu has become a “centre for narcotic drugs”, he claimed the primary reason behind offences against women and girls was the movement of drugs in the State. Mr. Palaniswami also referred to the reported observation of the Madras High Court, criticising the State government in this matter.

