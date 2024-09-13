GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIADMK to stage protest against atrocities on women in Tamil Nadu

Mr. Palaniswami criticised the DMK government for “failing to ensure women safety” in Tamil Nadu for the past 40 months

Published - September 13, 2024 03:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami

File photo of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) would hold demonstrations in Chennai on September 24 in protest against atrocities committed on women in Tamil Nadu, party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced on Friday (September 13, 2024).

Mr. Palaniswami criticised the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for “failing to ensure women safety” in Tamil Nadu for the past 40 months.

Senior functionaries of the AIADMK’s women’s wing and former Ministers B. Valarmathi and S. Gokula Indira would lead the protest in Chennai, which is scheduled to commence at 9.30 am on September 24, a party release said.

Citing media reports on crimes against women, Mr. Palaniswami alleged: “Chief Minister [M.K.] Stalin has not given independence to the police force to prevent sexual offences against women and to initiate strong legal action in this regard.”

The former CM alleged that a “few police personnel were favouring anti-social elements and not the general public”.

Alleging that Tamil Nadu has become a “centre for narcotic drugs”, he claimed the primary reason behind offences against women and girls was the movement of drugs in the State. Mr. Palaniswami also referred to the reported observation of the Madras High Court, criticising the State government in this matter.

Published - September 13, 2024 03:19 pm IST

