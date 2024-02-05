AIADMK to stage demo against DMK leader A Raja for remarks on MGR

February 05, 2024 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK will stage a demonstration in Avinashi on February 9 to protest against the reported objectionable observations of former Union Minister and DMK leader A. Raja, regarding the AIADMK’s founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran.

The stir will be led by the party’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Avinashi has been chosen as it falls within the Lok Sabha constituency of Nilgiris, which is being represented by Mr. Raja.

Meanwhile, the AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, demanded that steps be taken immediately to rescue fishermen, hailing from Kasimedu here, who had been lodged in a Pakistan jail for allegedly crossing the international maritime boundary line.

