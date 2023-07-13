ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK to stage agitation against soaring prices, corruption on July 20

July 13, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Thursday announced that his party would stage an agitation on July 20 against the soaring prices of vegetables and the alleged corruption in various government departments.

In a party release, he said that the poor, the downtrodden and the middle class were facing hardships due to the increase in prices of essential commodities. He recalled that the prices were under control during the erstwhile AIADMK regime.

Power cuts have resumed during the DMK government after 10 years [of the AIADMK rule], he said, criticising the DMK government for the increase in property tax, house tax, milk prices and bus fare, among others.

In another statement, he criticised the DMK for not having acted on its electoral assurance that it would release Muslim convicts languishing in prison for a long time. “It has been 26 months since they [the DMK] came to power, but there has been no solution to this yet,” he said.

Referring to the scheme launched by late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa to extend financial assistance to Christians for undertaking a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, he criticised the DMK government for not having granted financial assistance under this scheme.

