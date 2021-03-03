AIADMK to sign pacts with most allies today

CHENNAI

03 March 2021 01:35 IST

BJP may get 24 seats, DMDK 15, TMC(M) 3

The ruling AIADMK is likely to ink seat-sharing agreements on Wednesday with most of its allies, including the BJP.

The other parties include the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), the Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) and the New Justice Party (NJP). Last Saturday, the AIADMK signed a deal with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) for 23 seats.

According to AIADMK and BJP sources, the BJP may get 24 seats, DMDK 15, TMC(M) 3, TMMK 2 and the NJP 1, subject to the last-minute changes. Having contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Kanniyakumari, the BJP will again get the seat, where a byelection is to be held along with the Assembly election. As the TMMK and the NJP are expected to contest on the ruling party’s ‘two leaves’ symbol, the number of the seats to be contested by the AIADMK is around 170.

With the possibility of roping in the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) having been ruled out, the AIADMK did not lose time in re-establishing its contact with the DMDK. “To the extent possible, we have accommodated their demands,” explained a leader, adding that the DMDK had earlier scaled down its demand to at least 20 seats, coming to know that there would be no parity with the PMK.

Patch-up idea

After sensing that the ruling party did not support the idea of patching up with the AMMK, the BJP decided to revise its demand for 40 seats, but it wanted seats of its choice, especially in the western districts. But the AIADMK, too, is keen on contesting in as many seats as possible in the region. However, sources in the two parties say the identification of seats had almost been completed.

On Monday or Tuesday next, the details of seat distribution will be out. The ruling party will announce its candidates around the same time, the AIADMK leader said.