AIADMK to provide financial aid to Maraimalai Adigal’s granddaughter

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) announced his party’s donation of ₹1 lakh to the granddaughter of Tamil scholar of yesteryear Maraimalai Adigal.

In a release, Mr. Palaniswami said that he got to know that the economic condition of the scholar’s granddaughter, Lalitha, a B.Com degree holder, was such that she, along with her husband and two children, was struggling even to pay monthly rent to her houseowner for an accommodation in Thanjavur.

The party would give her the amount under its scheme of family welfare benefit fund, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.