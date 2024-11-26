 />

AIADMK to provide financial aid to Maraimalai Adigal’s granddaughter

Published - November 26, 2024 04:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) announced his party’s donation of ₹1 lakh to the granddaughter of Tamil scholar of yesteryear Maraimalai Adigal. 

In a release, Mr. Palaniswami said that he got to know that the economic condition of the scholar’s granddaughter,  Lalitha, a B.Com degree holder, was such that she, along with her husband and two children, was struggling even to pay the monthly rent to her houseowner for an accommodation in Thanjavur. The party would give her the amount under its scheme of family welfare benefit fund, the release added.

