AIADMK to protest against omission of sugarcane in Pongal gift hamper in Tiruvannamalai on Jan. 2

December 28, 2022 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The All Indian Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIIADMK) on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 announced that it would hold a demonstration in Tiruvannamalai town on Monday (January 2) to protest against the omission of sugarcane in the Pongal gift hamper and demand the payment of ₹ 5,000 in cash each to cardholders.

In a statement, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, interim general secretary of the party, said the stir was also aimed at highlighting the need for procurement of sugarcane from farmers.

Senior leaders including K.P. Munusamy and P. Thangamani would take part in the agitation.