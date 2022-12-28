HamberMenu
AIADMK to protest against omission of sugarcane in Pongal gift hamper in Tiruvannamalai on Jan. 2

Senior AIADMK leaders including K.P. Munusamy and P. Thangamani would take part in the agitation in Tiruvannamalai on January 2.

December 28, 2022 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

T. Ramakrishnan
Farmers of “Desiya Thennidia Nadigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam during a protest, demanding the inclusion of sugarcane in the Pongal gift hamper distributed by the Tamil Nadu government, outside the District Collectrate in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

The All Indian Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIIADMK) on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 announced that it would hold a demonstration in Tiruvannamalai town on Monday (January 2) to protest against the omission of sugarcane in the Pongal gift hamper and demand the payment of ₹ 5,000 in cash each to cardholders.

In a statement, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, interim general secretary of the party, said the stir was also aimed at highlighting the need for procurement of sugarcane from farmers.

Senior leaders including K.P. Munusamy and P. Thangamani would take part in the agitation.

