December 31, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK will pay floral tributes to a statue of legendary chieftain Veerapandiya Kattabomman, who fought against the British in the country’s freedom struggle, on the occasion of his birth anniversary on January 3.

Senior AIADMK functionaries Sellur K. Raju, Kadambur C. Raju, R.B. Udhayakumar, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji and V.V. Rajan Chellappa would pay floral tributes to the freedom fighter, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in a party release.

