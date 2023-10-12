HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK to observe foundation day on October 17

October 12, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of the foundation day of the AIADMK on October 17, party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami would pay floral tributes to the statues of party founder M.G. Ramachandran and late leader Jayalalithaa in the party head office in Chennai at 10.30 am.

A party release called upon senior party functionaries to pay floral tributes to the statues and portraits of the two late leaders across Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the office of former CM O. Panneerselvam said that he would pay floral tributes to the statue of the late AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister located on Anna Salai in Chennai on the same day at 10.35 am.

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.