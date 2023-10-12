AIADMK to observe foundation day on October 17

October 12, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

On the occasion of the foundation day of the AIADMK on October 17, party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami would pay floral tributes to the statues of party founder M.G. Ramachandran and late leader Jayalalithaa in the party head office in Chennai at 10.30 am.

A party release called upon senior party functionaries to pay floral tributes to the statues and portraits of the two late leaders across Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the office of former CM O. Panneerselvam said that he would pay floral tributes to the statue of the late AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister located on Anna Salai in Chennai on the same day at 10.35 am.