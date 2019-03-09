AIADMK to interview LS aspirants on March 11, 12

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will hold its interview with aspirants for the Lok Sabha elections on March 11 and 12. Twenty constituencies will be covered on March 11 and the remaining 19 the next day. On Friday, the AIADMK’s former spokesperson and Member of Parliament, K.C. Palanisamy, who was expelled from the party a year ago, called on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam at the Secretariat.
Later, during an interaction with reporters, he claimed that he rejoined the parent organisation to ensure the party’s success in the Lok Sabha polls, even though there was no formal statement issued by the AIADMK headquarters to this effect.
