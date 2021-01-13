AIADMK to hold meetings to mark MGR’s birth anniversary

CHENNAI

13 January 2021 16:14 IST

A series of public meetings will be held across the State from January 17 to 19

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will hold a series of public meetings across the State to mark the birth anniversary of its founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran from January 17 to 19.

On Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister and the party coordinator O. Panneerselvam will address a meeting to be organised by the party’s unit looking after the suburban areas of Chennai and on Tuesday (January 19), Chief Minister and the party co-coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami will speak at an event to be held by the south Chennai-northwest unit of the party.

