AIADMK to hold its general council meeting on December 15

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) general council and executive will meet on December 15 at a marriage hall in Vanagaram near Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

A. Tamilmagan Hussain, chairman of the presidium of the party, will chair the meeting, the party’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in a statement.

Even though the meeting of the general council is an annual affair, it assumes relevance in the context of the party’s drubbing in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Mr. Palaniswami has been maintaining that there would be no revival of ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2026 Assembly poll in Tamil Nadu.

Moreover, during the ongoing review of the position of the party by a panel of senior functionaries across the State, members of different factions in various districts, such as Tirunelveli, Madurai, Thanjavur, and Kanniyakumari, had a heated exchange of words.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.