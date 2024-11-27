ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK to hold its general council meeting on December 15

Published - November 27, 2024 11:40 am IST - CHENNAI

A. Tamilmagan Hussain, chairman of the presidium of the party, will chair the meeting, the party’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in a statement 

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) general council and executive will meet on December 15 at a marriage hall in Vanagaram near Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

A. Tamilmagan Hussain, chairman of the presidium of the party, will chair the meeting, the party’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in a statement.

Even though the meeting of the general council is an annual affair, it assumes relevance in the context of the party’s drubbing in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Mr. Palaniswami has been maintaining that there would be no revival of ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2026 Assembly poll in Tamil Nadu.

Moreover, during the ongoing review of the position of the party by a panel of senior functionaries across the State, members of different factions in various districts, such as Tirunelveli, Madurai, Thanjavur, and Kanniyakumari, had a heated exchange of words.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US