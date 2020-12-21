AIADMK to hold general council meet on January 9

The ruling AIADMK will hold its general council meeting on January 9 and launch its election campaign in Chennai on December 27.
The general council, along with the party’s executive, will meet at a marriage hall in Vanagaram, near Chennai, according to a press release issued by Chief Minister and party co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami and party coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.
The previous meeting of the party’s general council took place on November 24, 2019. The present meeting is being conducted to fulfill stipulations set by the Election Commission.
Mr. Palaniswami, at a meeting of senior functionaries last week, hinted that the general council would be convened shortly.
CM candidate
The council is expected to endorse the decision taken by senior functionaries of the party to declare Mr. Palaniswami as the candidate for the post of Chief Minister.
Senior functionaries of the party have also been making the point that the composition of the present alliance, will remain intact for the polls.
As for the campaign for the upcoming Assembly election, Mr. Palaniswami, along with Mr. Panneerselvam, will kick-start electioneering, at an event on YMCA grounds, in Royapettah, according to another press release.
