AIADMK to hold events to mark golden jubilee celebrations

Party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami will address a meeting in Namakkal on October 17

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 09, 2022 00:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

 

ADVERTISEMENT

The AIADMK will hold a series of public meetings on October 17, 20 and 26 across the State to mark the completion of the golden jubilee celebration of the party’s formation.

The party’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, will address a meeting in Namakkal on October 17. This was announced by the party’s propaganda secretary, M. Thambi Durai, in a release on Saturday.

OPS welcomes ordinance  

Meanwhile, in a tweet, the party’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam welcomed the promulgation of an ordinance to ban online gambling and online games of chance and claimed that this marked the victory for the “persistent efforts” of the AIADMK.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, he deplored the reported move of the DMK regime of appointing “special teachers” for 2,381 kindergarten classes for 11 months and on a pay of ₹5,000.

Describing the pay fixation as against the natural justice, Mr. Panneerselvam said this meant ₹166 per day, whereas the daily rate, fixed under the law on minimum wages for all types of workers, was ₹300 and the daily wage given under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme was ₹281. He demanded that the monthly pay for the “special teachers” be fixed at at least ₹10,000 and the teachers be appointed on a regular basis.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In a series of tweets, AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, referred to the alleged corruption in the execution of road projects in Karur and wondered whether the Chief Minister and Highways Minister would give explanation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app