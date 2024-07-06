AIADMK to hold constituency-wise consultations to review the results

The AIADMK will hold Lok Sabha constituency-wise consultations to review the outcome of the election, beginning on July 10, according to party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The consultations will continue till July 19. They will be attended by point persons for the constituencies, the candidates, the secretaries of the district units, office-bearers of local bodies, former functionaries, and serving and former MPs and MLAs, he said in a statement on Friday.

In the Lok Sabha election, the AIADMK got 89,26,508 votes in 34 constituencies and the DMDK polled 11,28,616 votes in the remaining five constituencies. They drew a blank. While the overall vote shares of the AIADMK and the DMDK were about 20.5% and 2.6% respectively, their vote shares in the contested constituencies were 22.6% and 21.4%. In eight Assembly segments (Ariyalur, Jayamkondan, Thirukoyilur, Ulundurpettai, Edappadi, Kumarapalayam, Paramathivelur, and Sankari), the AIADMK finished first and in two others (Thirumangalam and Aruppukottai), the DMDK stood first.

In a post on his social media handle, the AIADMK general secretary referred to reports of the shortage of palmolein oil and pulses in the public distribution system and charged the DMK government with having “little concern” for people, even after he highlighted the issue last month. He called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure that all the essential commodities were supplied through the PDS.

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran also made a similar statement through his social media account. He urged the government not to drag the matter out, citing one reason or the other.