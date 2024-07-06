GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK to hold constituency-wise consultations to review the results

Published - July 06, 2024 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK will hold Lok Sabha constituency-wise consultations to review the outcome of the election, beginning on July 10, according to party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The consultations will continue till July 19. They will be attended by point persons for the constituencies, the candidates, the secretaries of the district units, office-bearers of local bodies, former functionaries, and serving and former MPs and MLAs, he said in a statement on Friday.

In the Lok Sabha election, the AIADMK got 89,26,508 votes in 34 constituencies and the DMDK polled 11,28,616 votes in the remaining five constituencies.  They drew a blank. While the overall vote shares of the AIADMK and the DMDK were about 20.5% and 2.6% respectively, their vote shares in the contested constituencies were 22.6% and 21.4%. In eight Assembly segments (Ariyalur, Jayamkondan, Thirukoyilur, Ulundurpettai, Edappadi, Kumarapalayam, Paramathivelur, and Sankari), the AIADMK finished first and in two others (Thirumangalam and Aruppukottai), the DMDK stood first.

In a post on his social media handle, the AIADMK general secretary referred to reports of the shortage of palmolein oil and pulses in the public distribution system and charged the DMK government with having “little concern” for people, even after he highlighted the issue last month. He called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure that all the essential commodities were supplied through the PDS.

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran also made a similar statement through his social media account. He urged the government not to drag the matter out, citing one reason or the other. 

Related Topics

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / politics / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.