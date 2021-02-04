AIADMK to form 150 WhatsApp groups per constituency

CHENNAI

04 February 2021 01:34 IST

The AIADMK has planned to create 150 WhatsApp groups per Assembly constituency, before the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, as part of its campaign for the Assembly election.

A spokesperson of its IT cell said people could join their constituency’s WhatsApp group by texting “AMMA” to 8300234234. The groups would apprise them of developmental work in their area and enable them to give their valuable inputs and feedback. The campaign, called “Ammavin Nallatchi Thodara” would highlight “achievements” of the government led by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

