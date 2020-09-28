AIADMK to discuss key issues at today’s meet

Executive committee likely to take up steering panel issue

The AIADMK’s executive committee is scheduled to meet on Monday in the backdrop of several issues facing the ruling party, with schisms between the two camps — one led by Chief Minister and party’s co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami and another by Deputy CM and party’s coordinator O. Panneerselvam — showing up in party gatherings recently.

The meeting scheduled to commence at 9.45 a.m. in the party headquarters on Avvai Shanmugam Salai here is the first of the party’s executive committee since the issue of naming a Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2021 Assembly polls cropped up a few weeks ago.

Three years ago the party decided to constitute an 11-member steering committee. It was among the points agreed upon during the merger of these factions, but is yet to take shape. It may be taken up for discussion at the meeting.

Sasikala’s release

Though the news reports about the possible date of release of V.K. Sasikala, (since expelled from the party) in January would not be officially discussed, it is likely to be a factor in deciding the internal affairs of the party.

Posters in various parts of the State in the past few weeks lobbying either for Mr. Palaniswami or Mr. Panneerselvam as the Chief Minister candidate for the 2021 elections threw wide open the differences within the party. The party has since gagged functionaries from discussing its affairs in public.