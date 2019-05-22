‘AIADMK to decide on joining Union cabinet’

The AIADMK will take a “favourable decision” on joining the Union Ministry after holding consultations among senior office-bearers of the party, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said on Tuesday.

The consultations will take place after the election results are declared, he told reporters at the airport before leaving for New Delhi to attend a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Exit polls

As for the exit poll predictions, he said that at the national level, they reflected the mood of the people, who wanted the BJP to remain in power. When asked if the exit poll results indicated a setback to his front in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Panneerselvam expressed the hope that the AIADMK-led coalition will script a resounding success in the Lok Sabha election and the bypolls to 22 Assembly constituencies.

NDA leaders meet

The leaders of regional parties of the National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu attended the NDA’s ‘meet and greet’ event organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Apart from AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss, PMK president G.K. Mani, DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant and deputy general secretary L.K. Sudhish and Puthiya Tamilagam president Dr. K. Krishnasamy attended the get-together.

While the exit polls have unanimously predicted the comfortable return of the NDA to power, party sources said it was important to demonstrate the NDA’s unity before the results on May 23.