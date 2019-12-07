Tamil Nadu

AIADMK Theni unit revamped

more-in

The ruling AIADMK on Friday shuffled office-bearers of its unit in Theni district, home district of the party coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

A statement issued by Mr. Panneerselvam and Chief Minister and co-coordinator of the party Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced that former MLA G. Ponnupillai of Bodinayakanur had been made chairman of the district unit and C. Solairaj, treasurer.

The latter, who was till now treasurer of the Gudalur town unit of the Amma Peravai, replaces M. Sellamuthu. Mr. Solairaj’s original position has been given to N.S.K.K.R. Arunkumar.

Amma Peravai chief

S. Sekar of Genguvarpatti has been moved from the post of joint secretary of MGR Mandram to that of chairman of the Amma Peravai in the district in place of T.R.N. Varadarajan.

A.K. Abdul Kadhar Jeylani was the new joint secretary of the MGR Mandram.

In another statement, the party said it had decided to bifurcate the four units of the panchayat unions of Periyakulam, Andipatti, Kadamalai-Mayilai and Uthamalapalayam.

It named office-bearers for all the eight newly-formed units.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
politics
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2019 12:54:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/aiadmk-theni-unit-revamped/article30225063.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY