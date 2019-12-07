AIADMK Theni unit revamped

The ruling AIADMK on Friday shuffled office-bearers of its unit in Theni district, home district of the party coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

A statement issued by Mr. Panneerselvam and Chief Minister and co-coordinator of the party Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced that former MLA G. Ponnupillai of Bodinayakanur had been made chairman of the district unit and C. Solairaj, treasurer.

The latter, who was till now treasurer of the Gudalur town unit of the Amma Peravai, replaces M. Sellamuthu. Mr. Solairaj’s original position has been given to N.S.K.K.R. Arunkumar.

Amma Peravai chief

S. Sekar of Genguvarpatti has been moved from the post of joint secretary of MGR Mandram to that of chairman of the Amma Peravai in the district in place of T.R.N. Varadarajan.

A.K. Abdul Kadhar Jeylani was the new joint secretary of the MGR Mandram.

In another statement, the party said it had decided to bifurcate the four units of the panchayat unions of Periyakulam, Andipatti, Kadamalai-Mayilai and Uthamalapalayam.

It named office-bearers for all the eight newly-formed units.